Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Declines By 22.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 139,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

VerifyMe stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. VerifyMe has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.40.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VerifyMe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

