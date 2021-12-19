Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Declines By 22.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 139,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
VerifyMe stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. VerifyMe has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.40.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.