Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Drops By 23.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VKIN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 190.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,896.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

