Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 36.8%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 2,050 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 155,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $3.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

