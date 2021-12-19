Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expands By 39.0%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.42.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

