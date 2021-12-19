SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.62. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

