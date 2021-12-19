Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

