Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

