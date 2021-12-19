Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.