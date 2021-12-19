Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 39.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $11,393,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,291 shares of company stock worth $9,852,824. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

