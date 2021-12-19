Sigma Planning Corp Sells 121 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

