Signaturefd LLC Buys 482 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after acquiring an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

