Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.60 and a 200 day moving average of $375.82. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

