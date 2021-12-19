Signaturefd LLC Has $861,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $158.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day moving average is $152.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

