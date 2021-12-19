Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,370.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

