Signaturefd LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

