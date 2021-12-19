Signaturefd LLC Purchases 736 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

