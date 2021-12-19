Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

