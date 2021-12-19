Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

