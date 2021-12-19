Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of SIG opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.