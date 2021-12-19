Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Silgan has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

