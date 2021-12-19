Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $197.87 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

