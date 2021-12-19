Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

