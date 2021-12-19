Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 840,900 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 153.94%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

