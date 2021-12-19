Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.