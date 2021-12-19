Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.