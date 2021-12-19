Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Market Cap of $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

