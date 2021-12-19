Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $297,005.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $63.06 million and $297,005.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 96.7% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.36 or 0.00026007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007157 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, "Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. "

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

