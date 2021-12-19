Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.23.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of SNOW traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.33. 3,838,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,410,572 shares of company stock valued at $830,579,670. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

