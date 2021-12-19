Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.