Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$18.74 during trading hours on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.