Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 14,713 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,721,915,000 after buying an additional 823,402 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 172,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,715,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 102,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.75. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

