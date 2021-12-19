South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

