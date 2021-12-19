Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 789,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

