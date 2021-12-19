SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

