SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

