SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

