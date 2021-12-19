SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $115.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.