Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 414 Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Park National by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PRK opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $98.79 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. Analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.