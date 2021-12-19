Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of PBW opened at $72.89 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $138.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61.

