Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Natera were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 3,830.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Natera by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,556. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

