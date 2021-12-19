Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $25,170,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,379.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 582,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

X stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

