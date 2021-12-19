Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

