Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVT stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

