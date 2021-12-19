Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 16.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $79.66. Approximately 2,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.29.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,135,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 34.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 783,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,866 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,598.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

