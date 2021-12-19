Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 16.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $79.66. Approximately 2,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.29.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.
In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,135,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.