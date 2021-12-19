Stacks 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.52 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $52.52 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,001,438 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

