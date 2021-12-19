Stafi Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $36.05 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

