Standard Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $527,519.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $527,519.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.