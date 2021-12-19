Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.6% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

