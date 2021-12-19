State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBCI. Truist raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

