State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.77. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

