State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.